BBC Springwatch films at Norfolk nature haven - with beavers

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:29 AM May 17, 2021   
Programme Name: Springwatch 2021

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams - Credit: BBC/Jo Charlesworth

BBC Springwatch is set to return to Norfolk to reveal the amazing wildlife which has made its home on a rewilded farm.

Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be pitching up at Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham, to reveal some of the secrets of its woodlands, heath and wetlands.

The rewilding area at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk

Guided tours have been launched for visitors to explore the rewilding area at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

They will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the beavers which were reintroduced to the site last year, along with songbirds, lapwings and turtle doves.

Insects including the rare Breckland leatherbug are also waiting to be unearthed, while night feeding bats include the barbastelle, one of the UK’s rarest mammals.

Two male beavers have been released into the territories of two female beavers at Wild Ken Hill in S

A beaver gets to work at Wild Ken Hill, on part of 1,000 acres of land which is being handed back to nature - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, said: "We're extremely excited to co-host Springwatch this year.

"We are greatly looking forward to celebrating the best of British wildlife, as well as sharing the important and innovative work we do at Wild Ken Hill, and hopefully providing a message of hope for the recovery of nature in Britain.”

Wild Ken Hill

A poplar tree which has been felled by beavers at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

More than 30 remote cameras are being set up around the site, with one already in-situ in a barn owl nesting box and another in a site where kestrels look likely to nest.

Other birds the team hope to bring to our screens include birds of prey including red kites, marsh harriers and goshawk. They will also be looing out for swifts, yellowhammers and redshanks.

Tamworth pig

One of the Tamworth pigs which forage in the woodlands at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

On the dunes and coastal marshes many species have already been spotted such as reed warblers, common sandpipers and skylarks.

The site is also home to hares and at least three species of deer, along with red poll cattle, Exmoor ponies and Tamworth pigs.

Exmoor ponies

Exmoor ponies which graze at Wild Ken HIll - Credit: AWPR/Wild Ken Hill

During the series Iolo Williams will be enjoying the solitude of the Highlands of Scotland, while Gillian Burke immerses herself in the tranquillity of Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland.

Springwatch returns from Tuesday, May 25 for two weeks, when it will be broadcasting live every evening from Tuesday to Friday on BBC2.

Wild Ken Hill

Woodlands have been returned to nature at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Wild Ken HIll/AW PR

The show previously featured Norfolk when it was filmed at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, for three years from 2008-2010.


