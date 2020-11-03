Search

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

PUBLISHED: 16:57 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 03 November 2020

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

A popular radio broadcaster hit the airwaves for the last time this week after presenting her final show following a nearly 35-year career working in local radio.

Chrissie Jackson, former presenter of the mid-rmoning show on BBC Radio Norfolk, has broadcast her final show ahead of retirement. Picture: ARCHANTChrissie Jackson, former presenter of the mid-rmoning show on BBC Radio Norfolk, has broadcast her final show ahead of retirement. Picture: ARCHANT

Chrissie Jackson, who joined BBC Radio Norfolk’s mid-morning slot at the start of 2016, presented her show for the last time ahead of retirement.

She was treated to a special exit - a guard of honour of mic stands - and said she had “loved every single day”.

A familiar voice on the radio long before she took up her role at the BBC station, Mrs Jackson began her early career as a DJ in local clubs across Norfolk back in the late 1970s, alongside jobs in a bank and C&A.

She played gigs at venues including Penny’s, in Norwich, and Tiffany’s, in Great Yarmouth, but even then she knew she wanted to move into radio.

Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on event in the town centre. Mayor John Burroughs with Chrissie Jackson and Rob Chandler. November 2013. Picture: James BassGreat Yarmouth christmas lights switch on event in the town centre. Mayor John Burroughs with Chrissie Jackson and Rob Chandler. November 2013. Picture: James Bass

So when the former Radio Broadland launched, which later became Heart Radio, she sent in a demo on a cassette with the words “please hear me” printed on the envelope. She had tried most avenues to get on air, but finally, in 1986, she got her big break.

She continued to do holiday cover at the station and eventually persuaded bosses to give her a trial period which lasted until 1999, when she was partnered with veteran radio presenter, Rob Chandler, on the new breakfast show.

Since then, she has woken thousands of listeners across Norfolk every weekday morning.

The show came to an end in December 2013 and she went on to join the BBC Radio Norfolk team in 2016.

At the time of her joining the team, BBC Radio Norfolk’s editor, Peter Cook, said: “She’s a great presenter with bags of personality and energy. She’s well known to our listeners already so I can’t wait for her to add her sparkle.”

Following her retirement, he added: “The Norfolk airwaves just won’t quite be the same.”

Ahead of starting at BBC Radio Norfolk, Mrs Jackson had said she was “delighted” to be given the opportunity and looked forward to doing what she loved best - “have fun, talk to the listeners, play music and entertain the people of Norfolk”.

Off air, the popular presenter is a “very proud grandmother” and continues to DJ alongside Mr Chandler at venues across Norfolk.

The mum-of-two is married to husband, Paul.

Mrs Jackson presented her final show on Monday, November 2.

