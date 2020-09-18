Search

Parents ‘give back’ to school with lockdown mud kitchen project

PUBLISHED: 13:35 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 18 September 2020

Jason (left with daughter Lilly-Mai) and Louise Miller, and Rebecca Wallace, joined forces to create an interactive mud kitchen for the Year 1 class at Bawdeswell Community Primary School. (Right Miss Love with Molly), Pictured is the mud kitchen. Picture: REBECCA WALLACE/LOUISE MILLER

For many during lockdown, project pallet became a way of passing the time and keeping morale high.

But for a group of parents it became a way to "give back" to a much-cherished primary school.

But for a group of parents it became a way to “give back” to a much-cherished primary school.

Jason and Louise Miller, and Rebecca Wallace, joined forces to create an interactive mud kitchen for the Year 1 class at Bawdeswell Community Primary School, between Reepham and Dereham.

Their daughters, Lilly-Mai and Molly, are both in the squirrel class and have been enjoying the new equipment.

Mrs Wallace, 36, of Elsing, said: “Jason and Louise run a family business J&L Stoves but decided to use their skills making wood burners and doing home improvements to create a mud kitchen instead.

“I know through lockdown there have been lots of pallet projects so we thought we would get on board too and create something that the school could use.

“It’s a great school and everyone is working really hard to make it a success.”

Mr and Mrs Miller, both aged 28, of North Elmham, spent a week of evenings and a weekend constructing the mud kitchen, while Mrs Wallace joined in to help with sanding and painting.

She added: “Our girls also have younger siblings who will be going to Bawdeswell school next year and will get the opportunity to make use of the mud kitchen too.

“Their Year 1 teacher, Miss Love, is amazing.

“When she started at the school a few years ago, her outside area was bare. But now there are so many things for them to use there and we keep helping to get more equipment too.”

The group helped to fund the materials for the mud kitchen by holding a “sell a square” raffle, raising £100. The sink was donated for free.

They also held a bake sale, which involved giving individuals time slots to pick up their cakes, to raise further funds for the school.

Mrs Wallace added: “We just all love this school so much and we like to give back in our community.”

