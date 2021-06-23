News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Travellers camped at garden centre car park

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:59 PM June 23, 2021   
The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. 

The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. - Credit: Google StreetView

A garden centre manager said they may have to reconsider the arrangements for part of their car park after a group of Travellers camped there over night. 

The Travellers stayed at the Bawdeswell Garden Centre car park, across from the centre on Norwich Road, which is just off the main A1067 Norwich to Fakenham Road.

Kevin Morris, business manager at the garden centre, said at about 4.30pm on Wednesday that the Travellers were in the process of moving off the site. Mr Morris said police had been there all day.

He said: "They arrived last night (Tuesday). There has been about 12-14 caravans, so quite a large group. 

"The police responded quite quickly. We had to decide whether we could open today, and because there has been a police presence here, we decided we could open. 

"We have had no trouble in the store, but there has been some concern."

Mr Morris said it was a relief the Travellers appeared to be leaving the site. 

He said the garden centre had not been able to use that part of its car park on Wednesday, so the presence of the Travellers had affected trade. He said: "It's the first time we have had it here. We are going to have to consider what we do with the car park."


