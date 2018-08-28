Pub specials week raises hundreds for Keeping Abreast charity
PUBLISHED: 09:52 13 November 2018
The Kings Head Bawburgh
An award-winning pub has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which supports women with breast cancer.
The Kings Head in Bawburgh has raised £694 for charity Keeping Abreast during their ‘chosen by you week’, where the most popular specials of 2018 were served between November 3 -10.
The pub contributed £1 from each dinner and collected donations to raise funds for the charity, which offers patient led support for women who are facing mastectomy after the diagnoses of breast cancer or the discovery of the BRCA breast cancer gene.
Pub owner Tet Wimmer said: “It was an honour to be able to support the great work undertaken by Keeping Abreast through this fundraising event, as well as give back to our wonderful customers.”
Lisa Becker, from Keeping Abreast, added: “We are thrilled to have received their very kind and generous donations during the week and indeed for their ongoing support.”