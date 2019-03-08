Norfolk baton twirlers bring home national titles for second year

Hannah Barrett ( left ) age 17, Olivia Cooper ( centre ) age 17 and Alice Trett ( right ) all won national titles at the UK Batton Twirling championships. Photo: Submitted Archant

A group of Norfolk baton twirlers have swooped three national titles for the second year in a row.

The Norwich Angel Baton Twirlers team stormed the UK National Championships in Crawley over the Easter weekend, with three of their members returning to Norfolk with titles.

Hannah Barrett, 17, Norwich, won the national title for the two baton twirl and team mate Alice Trett, 18, Sprowston, for dance twirl.

The national title for duo twirl was taken by Olivia Cooper, 17, Norwich and Alice Trett.

Club leader Ann Cullum, from Norwich, said: “We are all celebrating, they train hard all year round and it just proves that hard work pays off. It's great to see them get the results they deserve.”

In the 2018 championship the squad bought home six awards in total, with two of their members, Brittany Coley and Caitlin Bircham, going on to represent England internationally.