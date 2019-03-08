Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk baton twirlers bring home national titles for second year

PUBLISHED: 15:17 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 25 April 2019

Hannah Barrett ( left ) age 17, Olivia Cooper ( centre ) age 17 and Alice Trett ( right ) all won national titles at the UK Batton Twirling championships. Photo: Submitted

Hannah Barrett ( left ) age 17, Olivia Cooper ( centre ) age 17 and Alice Trett ( right ) all won national titles at the UK Batton Twirling championships. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of Norfolk baton twirlers have swooped three national titles for the second year in a row.

The Norwich Angel Baton Twirlers team stormed the UK National Championships in Crawley over the Easter weekend, with three of their members returning to Norfolk with titles.

You may also want to watch:

Hannah Barrett, 17, Norwich, won the national title for the two baton twirl and team mate Alice Trett, 18, Sprowston, for dance twirl.

The national title for duo twirl was taken by Olivia Cooper, 17, Norwich and Alice Trett.

Club leader Ann Cullum, from Norwich, said: “We are all celebrating, they train hard all year round and it just proves that hard work pays off. It's great to see them get the results they deserve.”

In the 2018 championship the squad bought home six awards in total, with two of their members, Brittany Coley and Caitlin Bircham, going on to represent England internationally.

Most Read

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus in Norwich's Castle Mall is closing down Picture: Archant.

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police probe attack in city pub

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Builder hit supervisor with spirit level at building site after his work was criticised

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Burger King drive-through could be built on retail park

An application seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with �drive-through� facility proposed to be occupied by Burger King. Pictures: Mick Howes

Plans to build 52 homes in south Norfolk village could be revived by planning inspector

Plans for a development of 52 homes including 17 affordable houses in Long Stratton. Picture: Orbit Homes

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk rich kid who compared homeless to ‘racoons’ sleeps on streets in new show

Hanif shows off his £33,500 Breitling watch Credit: 5Star
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists