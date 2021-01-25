'She squeaked' - Bat christened 'Memo' after being found on noticeboard

Published: 3:45 PM January 25, 2021

A bat has been christened 'Memo' after she was found clinging on to an office noticeboard.

The common pipistrelle bat was found hanging on the mess room noticeboard at UK Power Network's Salle Grid near Reepham on Friday, January 22.

It is thought the unexpected visitor, who was discovered by substation fitter Jason Wymer, got into the office while feeding.

Upon discovering his new colleague, Mr Wymer called UK Power Networks environment adviser for advice on what to do with the bat.

Memo, a common pipistrelle bat, on the noticeboard at Salle Grid, found by Jason Wymer, an electricity substation fitter at UK Power Networks. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Mr Wymer said: "After I reported it they acted so quickly. I boxed her up, taking care to follow what they told me to do. She is a lovely bat.

“She squeaked as I gently used gloves and a towel to put her in a box with a few drops of water in a milk bottle cap.

"Our environment team contacted the bat helpline and we were put in contact with a bat carer, who collected her for monitoring."

Weighing just 4.3g, little more than a sugar cube, Memo is a healthy weight for a common pipistrelle.

After being rescued from the Salle Grid, she has been taken into the care of the Bat Conservation Trust which will care for her before releasing her back into the wild in March near to where she was found.

Heather Patrick, UK Power Networks’ environment adviser, said: “Many people don’t understand bats or are scared of them, particularly at the moment, so Jason’s story is a great way to dispel the myths and inform people about ways to help bats.

“Our substations are sometimes unlikely wildlife havens for plants and animals because the public are strictly prohibited from entering them on safety grounds.

"This allows wildlife habitats to thrive relatively untouched and we want to help protect animal and plant life at our sites.”

‘Memo’ in the expert hands of volunteer bat carer, Jane Harris. - Credit: UK Power Networks

After Memo's discovery, UK Power Networks is considering whether or not to install bat boxes at the Salle Grid site.

If you find a bat in your home, check Bat Conservation Trust's website for advice and ring the National Bat Helpline on 0345 1300 228, (open 9:30am - 4:30pm during winter months)