Bridge closure 'postponed' until New Year

Published: 1:24 PM December 1, 2020

Repair work to the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will now take place in the New Year. Picture: Highways England - Credit: Highways England

A series of overnight repair works on a busy bridge will now be carried out in the New Year.

Highways England was due to carry out repair works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft over 12 nights this week.

But these scheduled "essential maintenance works" have now been delayed until 2021.

A Highways England spokesman said: "This work has now been delayed, and is due to take place starting Monday, January 4.

"We believed that, coming out of lockdown, this series of road closures would be detrimental to the local economy, and it therefore prudent to postpone the work until the New Year."

You may also want to watch:

The works had been scheduled to take place from 8pm to 6am between November 30 and December 12.

It now means that in the New Year, the bridge will be temporarily closed overnight from January 4 with drivers likely to face delays as a diversion route is in operation.















