Boat sinks into water after getting caught on fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton HM Coastguard Bacton

Firefighters and the Coastguard were called to a boat fire in the Broads.

A fire crew from Wroxham and the urban search and rescue unit attended a boat fire in Staithe Road, Barton Turf, at around 11.09am this morning (Sunday, November 18).

Crews used a hand appliance and back pack sprayer to extinguish the fire which also landed on some areas of the bank.

The badly charred Broads cruiser boat was already sinking into the water when the fire crew arrived.

Coastguard teams from Bacton and Winterton, Norfolk Police and the Broads Authority were also at the scene.

In a Facebook post, the Coastguard said: “The team along with the Broads Authority and police searched the area and was happy that no one was in the area when the boat sank.”

All involved were stood down 15.30pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there were no reported injuries.