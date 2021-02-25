Family donates £5,000 to Linnets' appeal in memory of Canaries fan
- Credit: Dr Sarah Greaves
The family of a football fanatic has donated £5,000 to the appeal to keep a Norfolk club's season alive in his memory.
Retired history teacher Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, died in December 2019 at the age of 83.
The lifelong Norwich City fan left £100 in his will to get a round of drinks in for Canaries players.
Now his family has donated £5,000 to the appeal to save King's Lynn Town FC's season, launched by Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve.
Daughter Sarah Greaves said: "I was just looking for places he might have thought appropriate. He watched Norwich for 40-odd years.
"I know he used to go to King's Lynn a lot because he was a history teacher and he loved the history of King's Lynn. He would have followed them [KLTFC] because he always followed Norfolk teams."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Cleeve said: "It is a huge act of generosity from someone we have never met - although we will resolve that in the very near future. It is a such a wonderfully fitting way to help remember her father."
The donation takes the appeal to more than £11,000.
Mr Cleeve launched the last-ditch bid to save the club's season earlier this week after warning Saturday's game against Weymouth could be the last this season because it cannot afford to continue without the revenue from paying supporters being allowed into The Walks.
To donate, click here.
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
- 2 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
- 4 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 6 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
- 7 Plans for 130 homes and GP surgery backed, despite 'predatory' claim
- 8 Concern for man who has gone missing
- 9 Police called to woman's body found in village
- 10 Couple open microbakery after huge success of lockdown deliveries