Family donates £5,000 to Linnets' appeal in memory of Canaries fan

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:43 PM February 25, 2021   
Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at Carrow Road with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden - Credit: Dr Sarah Greaves

The family of a football fanatic has donated £5,000 to the appeal to keep a Norfolk club's season alive in his memory.

Retired history teacher Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, died in December 2019 at the age of 83.

The lifelong Norwich City fan left £100 in his will to get a round of drinks in for Canaries players.

Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie Greaves after the lifelong Canaries fan left them £100

Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie Greaves after the lifelong Canaries fan left them £100 to buy a round of drinks in his will - Credit: Norwich City

Now his family has donated £5,000 to the appeal to save King's Lynn Town FC's season, launched by Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve.

Daughter Sarah Greaves said: "I was just looking for places he might have thought appropriate. He watched Norwich for 40-odd years. 

Dayle Southwell celebrates after scoring King's Lynn Town's fourth against Barnet

Barrie Greaves's family has donated £5,000 to King's Lynn Town's appeal n his memory - Credit: Ian Burt

"I know he used to go to King's Lynn a lot because he was a history teacher and he loved the history of King's Lynn. He would have followed them [KLTFC] because he always followed Norfolk teams."

Mr Cleeve said: "It is a huge act of generosity from someone we have never met - although we will resolve that in the very near future. It is a such a wonderfully fitting way to help remember her father."

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has launched an appeal to save the club's season - Credit: Ian Burt

The donation takes the appeal to more than £11,000.

Mr Cleeve launched the last-ditch bid to save the club's season earlier this week after warning Saturday's game against Weymouth could be the last this season because it cannot afford to continue without the revenue from paying supporters being allowed into The Walks.

To donate, click here.




