WATCH: Banham Zoo’s newest arrivals caught on camera
PUBLISHED: 13:12 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 18 May 2020
There was excitement in the air following the birth of four new Pallas kittens at Banham Zoo.
Keepers had set up a camera to check on the kittens’ progress without disturbing mum Bella’s privacy and were able to capture the new arrivals’ first steps into the enclosure.
A typical pregnancy for a Pallas cat lasts around 10 weeks, with each litter ranging from two to eight kittens.
The cat was named after zoologist Peter Simon Pallas who was the first scientist to describe the species back in 1776.
Claudia Roberts, managing director of commercial and business operations at Banham Zoo, said staff have been amazed by the comments on social media with many celebrating the good news.
She said: “It is a sign of hope and new life and beginnings during closure days.
“We have been amazed by the overwhelming sense of community from people. It has cheered people up.”
