News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'It's lovely seeing people back'- Smiles as zoo reopens for families

person

Victoria Pertusa

Published: 5:30 AM April 19, 2021   
Families returning to Banham Zoo as the attraction reopened to non-members this weekend 

Families returning to Banham Zoo as the attraction reopened to non-members this weekend - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A Norfolk family attraction is hailing a successful weekend as it fully reopened for the first time after lockdown measures eased.

Banham Zoo had dedicated its first five days to members only from April 12, but the doors were open to everyone from Saturday with pre-booking essential due to limited capacity as a Covid precaution.

A family enjoying the sun as Banham Zoo reopened to non-members on Saturday, April 17

A family enjoying the sun as Banham Zoo reopened to non-members on Saturday, April 17 - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Reflecting on the two days since fully reopening, a spokesman for Banham Zoo said: "It has been a really busy weekend. The guests and visitors are delighted to return to the park." 

Families were able to enjoy Banham Zoo as the attraction fully reopened this weekend

Families were able to enjoy Banham Zoo as the attraction fully reopened this weekend - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Claudia Roberts, managing director, added: "It's just really lovely seeing everyone back and the zoo full again.

"Everyone has been really safe and it's been calm. I think people are just grateful to be out in their family groups again just enjoying some space."

Banham Zoo managing director Claudia Roberts

Banham Zoo managing director Claudia Roberts - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

The number of people allowed into the zoo has been restricted with a barcode entry system being used to speed up the process of getting inside the attraction.

One-way systems are in operation for those visiting while hand sanitiser stations are located in up to 35 locations across the zoo.

A family enjoying lunch at Banham Zoo in Norfolk

A family enjoying lunch at Banham Zoo - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

  1. 1 Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital
  2. 2 Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
  3. 3 One of Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale for £3.5million
  1. 4 Norwich City fans gather at Carrow Road to celebrate promotion
  2. 5 Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital
  3. 6 WATCH: Delighted Delia Smith leads Canaries fans in Emi Buendia sing song
  4. 7 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
  5. 8 A47 closed after crash as oil and debris cleared up
  6. 9 5 of the most desirable homes for sale by the sea in Norfolk
  7. 10 Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub

Mrs Roberts added: "If you want to book, then you must book online and don't worry about your safety, we are restricting the numbers. 

"And all the feedback we have had so far is really, really positive. Every time somebody comes here, we are keeping our animals alive so we are really grateful for the support."

Smiles on show as families return to Banham Zoo for weekend fun

Smiles on show as families return to Banham Zoo for weekend fun - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

She continued: "Our main plans are just keeping our numbers low as it were, making it really safe for everyone, and then we can slowly look at rebuilding round the zoo and looking at some interesting activities for over the summer period."

Banham Zoo reopened to non-members from Saturday, April 17 after lockdown 

Banham Zoo reopened to non-members from Saturday, April 17 after lockdown - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

This time last year, both Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! in Suffolk had to undergo a substantial restructure and the necessary cost saving measures to ensure their survival. 

Banham Zoo reopened to non-members from Saturday, April 17 after the Covid lockdown 

Banham Zoo reopened to non-members from Saturday, April 17 after the Covid lockdown - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Both zoos were left in a precarious situation after the Zoological Society of East Anglia, the conservation and education charity which leads both attractions, was hit by the national lockdown.

Banham Zoo in Norfolk where visitors are being restricted due to Covid precautions 

Banham Zoo in Norfolk where visitors are being restricted due to Covid precautions - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

But with families returning in the sunshine this weekend, the situation looks much more optimistic.  

Banham Zoo in Norfolk

Banham Zoo in Norfolk - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Happy faces as Banham Zoo reopened after lockdown

Happy faces as Banham Zoo reopened after lockdown - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A father and son at Banham Zoo on Sunday, April 18

A father and son at Banham Zoo on Sunday, April 18 - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A number of safety measures are in place as Banham Zoo reopens to the public 

A number of safety measures are in place as Banham Zoo reopens to the public - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

McDonald's branch to close for up to three months

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer covers one of two motorbikes at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other peopl

'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Newton Road at Hainford, near Norwich, where a man has died in an incident at a farm.

Updated

Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton rescue

Injured man found on Norfolk beach could be linked to woman's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus