'It's lovely seeing people back'- Smiles as zoo reopens for families
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
A Norfolk family attraction is hailing a successful weekend as it fully reopened for the first time after lockdown measures eased.
Banham Zoo had dedicated its first five days to members only from April 12, but the doors were open to everyone from Saturday with pre-booking essential due to limited capacity as a Covid precaution.
Reflecting on the two days since fully reopening, a spokesman for Banham Zoo said: "It has been a really busy weekend. The guests and visitors are delighted to return to the park."
Claudia Roberts, managing director, added: "It's just really lovely seeing everyone back and the zoo full again.
"Everyone has been really safe and it's been calm. I think people are just grateful to be out in their family groups again just enjoying some space."
You may also want to watch:
The number of people allowed into the zoo has been restricted with a barcode entry system being used to speed up the process of getting inside the attraction.
One-way systems are in operation for those visiting while hand sanitiser stations are located in up to 35 locations across the zoo.
Most Read
- 1 Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital
- 2 Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
- 3 One of Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale for £3.5million
- 4 Norwich City fans gather at Carrow Road to celebrate promotion
- 5 Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital
- 6 WATCH: Delighted Delia Smith leads Canaries fans in Emi Buendia sing song
- 7 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
- 8 A47 closed after crash as oil and debris cleared up
- 9 5 of the most desirable homes for sale by the sea in Norfolk
- 10 Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub
Mrs Roberts added: "If you want to book, then you must book online and don't worry about your safety, we are restricting the numbers.
"And all the feedback we have had so far is really, really positive. Every time somebody comes here, we are keeping our animals alive so we are really grateful for the support."
She continued: "Our main plans are just keeping our numbers low as it were, making it really safe for everyone, and then we can slowly look at rebuilding round the zoo and looking at some interesting activities for over the summer period."
This time last year, both Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! in Suffolk had to undergo a substantial restructure and the necessary cost saving measures to ensure their survival.
Both zoos were left in a precarious situation after the Zoological Society of East Anglia, the conservation and education charity which leads both attractions, was hit by the national lockdown.
But with families returning in the sunshine this weekend, the situation looks much more optimistic.