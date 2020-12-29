Banham Poultry donates 800 chickens to families in need
- Credit: Banham Poultry
A Norfolk-based poultry factory has donated hundreds of chickens to families in need this Christmas.
Banham Poultry, in partnership with Soul Foundation, has donated more than 800 whole chickens to spread cheer and joy to families during the festive season.
The business has been in partnership with Soul Foundation since the beginning of the first lockdown in March and has been regularly donating products to feed families and cook ready meals for homeless people in Norfolk.
A spokesperson from Banham Poultry said: "The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 has impacted everyone but no more so than the lower-income families and homeless.
"Despite the government assistance and furlough schemes, many people are really struggling to make ends meet.
You may also want to watch:
"This Christmas we would like to do our part in spreading a little goodwill and festive cheer by donating fresh British whole chickens to more than 800 families to enjoy as a part of their celebrations."
Most Read
- 1 Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen
- 2 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
- 3 City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations
- 4 Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region
- 5 Sainsbury's to axe cafe and install Argos branch in Norfolk store
- 6 Abandoned cars re-emerge as water recedes on flood-hit road
- 7 11 patients with coronavirus die at N&N over Christmas
- 8 Drone photos show shocking extent of flooding in town
- 9 Body of missing man found in market town
- 10 Four people and a dog rescued from marshes after being cut off by the tide