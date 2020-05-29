Latin American food business trades from owner’s driveway

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno Archant

The owner of a Dominican and Latin American food business has started trading from a horse trailer on her driveway during lockdown after events were cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno

Paola Santos Moreno, who runs Bandido in Downham Market with her partner Christina Sear, launched her own takeaway service to offer “something different” to her local community.

Ms Moreno, originally from the Dominican Republic, has a degree in hospitality and decided to set up the business last year in a bright yellow converted horse trailer, after years of wanting to bring her authentic tastes and roots to the area.

The business caters to festivals, events and markets around Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk but as a result of cancellations, the pair decided to launch their own takeaway service from their driveway on Beech Road.

She said: “For 2020 we had our events for the season booked and big plans ahead, however things changed after the virus started and I was left with all events cancelled.

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno

“After a few weeks one of our neighbours suggested we traded from our drive. At first we didn’t know if it could work, but decided to give it a go and talked to our immediate neighbours who where very supportive.”

The couple, who have previously lived in Mallorca and Florida, moved to the town in 2012 and said there was something about Downham Market that kept bringing them back.

They are offering an introductory menu of Latin and North American foods and are creating something new every two weeks for their specials.

Ms Moreno said: “After a very successful response from the community, we are excited to bring more authentic dishes over the summer to give an even greater experience.

You may also want to watch:

“The reaction from the public has been great. Our customers say they like the idea of having something different to what’s available in Downham.”

A pre-ordered collection time slot system is in place, which asks customers to text or call in with orders and preferred collection times which are given out on a first come first served basis.

Opening hours are Wednesday-Friday 4.30-7.30pm and Saturday 4.30-8.30pm.

Contact them on 07446 165685 and follow bandido.uk on Instagram or Facebook.