Search

Advanced search

Latin American food business trades from owner’s driveway

PUBLISHED: 12:10 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 29 May 2020

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno

Archant

The owner of a Dominican and Latin American food business has started trading from a horse trailer on her driveway during lockdown after events were cancelled.

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos MorenoPaola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno

Paola Santos Moreno, who runs Bandido in Downham Market with her partner Christina Sear, launched her own takeaway service to offer “something different” to her local community.

Ms Moreno, originally from the Dominican Republic, has a degree in hospitality and decided to set up the business last year in a bright yellow converted horse trailer, after years of wanting to bring her authentic tastes and roots to the area.

The business caters to festivals, events and markets around Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk but as a result of cancellations, the pair decided to launch their own takeaway service from their driveway on Beech Road.

She said: “For 2020 we had our events for the season booked and big plans ahead, however things changed after the virus started and I was left with all events cancelled.

Paola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos MorenoPaola Santos Moreno, owner of Bandido, has been trading on her Downham Market drive during lockdown after events she was booked for were cancelled. Picture: Paola Santos Moreno

“After a few weeks one of our neighbours suggested we traded from our drive. At first we didn’t know if it could work, but decided to give it a go and talked to our immediate neighbours who where very supportive.”

The couple, who have previously lived in Mallorca and Florida, moved to the town in 2012 and said there was something about Downham Market that kept bringing them back.

They are offering an introductory menu of Latin and North American foods and are creating something new every two weeks for their specials.

Ms Moreno said: “After a very successful response from the community, we are excited to bring more authentic dishes over the summer to give an even greater experience.

You may also want to watch:

“The reaction from the public has been great. Our customers say they like the idea of having something different to what’s available in Downham.”

A pre-ordered collection time slot system is in place, which asks customers to text or call in with orders and preferred collection times which are given out on a first come first served basis.

Opening hours are Wednesday-Friday 4.30-7.30pm and Saturday 4.30-8.30pm.

Contact them on 07446 165685 and follow bandido.uk on Instagram or Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Two men jailed for roles in £1m Mercedes Sprinter van theft conspiracy

Two men have been jailed for their roles in a Mercedes Sprinter van conspiracy Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boss of Norwich gin firm holds tests after bottle found to contain ‘too little alcohol’

Russell Evans, of Bullards gin. Pic: Archant

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Details of City’s rearranged FA Cup quarter-final against United are revealed

Norwich City's players celebrate victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Care homes taking part in Facebook trial to keep residents in touch with families

97-year-old Moira Coulson, pictured, had been delighted to use the device for a teatime catch-up with her daughter Rosemary. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare
Drive 24