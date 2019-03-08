Search

'Norwich is the best place in the world' - International popstar returns home after LA tour

PUBLISHED: 12:02 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 21 August 2019

Now United star Bailey May back in his home city of Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

Archant

Now United's Bailey May has spoken of his love for his home city of Norwich while on a break from his international music career.

The 17-year-old was scouted by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller for global pop group Now United back in 2017 and in the last two years the band have amassed millions of dedicated fans.

Bailey himself, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Norfolk when he was four years old, has an Instagram following of more than 2 million people and is especially popular in the Philippines and Brazil.

But when the former Notre Dame High School student was asked what it was like having such a huge international fan base he said he felt "quite normal".

"I know on social media it's huge, but in everyday living I feel like a normal teenager especially in Norwich," he said.

Bailey went on to say that while he had visited cities all across the world, including most recently Los Angeles, none of them could compare to his home city.

He said: "Norwich is the best city I've been to in the whole world.

"I love Norwich, I go to LA and places like that but they're nothing like Norwich."

Bailey may enjoy a successful music career and the adoration of millions of fans now, but he revealed things weren't easy for him when he first came to the city he now loves.

He said: "At first it was hard because I moved to Norwich not knowing English, I spoke Filipino, which is my mother tongue, so I was bullied quite a lot for not being able to speak English.

"Then a month after moving here I learned English and I became normal and people accepted me."

While his largest and most enthusiastic fan base lies overseas, Bailey said he is sometimes recognised when out and about in the city.

"It feels kind of weird," he added.

"Because Norwich is the first place I knew, it's my home so it's kind of weird to be recognised here.

"I just wave and say what's up?"

Bailey was home for around a month before jetting back to America earlier this week.

Now United are currently promoting their new single and music video Crazy Stupid Silly Love.

