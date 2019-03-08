Search

Charity dinner raises £3,000

PUBLISHED: 11:18 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 19 June 2019

From left: Fred Milk, from BAGMA, Sophie Emmanuel, from EAAA, and John Rupp, from BAGMA. Picture: BAGMA East Anglia

From left: Fred Milk, from BAGMA, Sophie Emmanuel, from EAAA, and John Rupp, from BAGMA. Picture: BAGMA East Anglia

Archant

A Norwich charity dinner raised £3,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The British Agricultural and Garden Machinery Association (BAGMA) hosted the dinner at Norwich Mercure with more than 130 guests attending.

Hosted by members Kevin and Liz Kirby the pair have been able to raise £17,715 for a group of charities including Marie Curie, Nelsons Journey and Farming Community Network.

You may also want to watch:

The donation prompted Sophie Emmanuel from EAAA to invite members Fred Milk and John Rupp to the headquarters at Norwich Airport. They met the crew and were given a tour of the base

Mr Milk said: "Just as we were being shown one of the well kitted out helicopters the crew received a call.

"We were ushered back inside the hangar to watch the take-off. Within four minutes the crew were airborne heading towards Great Yarmouth."

The next charity dinner will be held on March 10 next year.

