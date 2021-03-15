News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Woodland closed to walkers as tree works begin

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:47 AM March 15, 2021   
We got some chestnuts today in Bacton woods, we also got wet but it was a good walk.

Bacton Woods, near North Walsham, which has been temporarily closed for tree works. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

An area of ancient woodland in north Norfolk has been closed for tree felling, as part of an effort to restore the area to native 'broadleaf' trees. 

The car park and section of Bacton Woods, a 113-hectare site east of North Walsham, are off limits to the public from Monday, March 15 for the works. 

North Norfolk District Council said the area where trees were being felled had been identified as a "plantation on ancient woodland site" populated by dark, heavily seeding western hemlock trees.

The council said: "In accordance with the forest design plan, harvesting works will be conducted this spring to begin the process of returning this part of the wood to native broadleaf."

Another, larger section of the wood where commercial conifers are growing  will be gradually thinned out over the next couple of decades with broadleaf regeneration encouraged to take its place.

North Norfolk District Council's map showing the area closed for the removal of western hemlock trees in red, and the where commercial conifers are found in yellow. 

North Norfolk District Council's map showing the area closed for the removal of western hemlock trees in red, and the where commercial conifers are found in yellow. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

You may also want to watch:

The council added: "As heavy industrial harvesting equipment will be required, the car park and northern part of the wood will need to be closed for a short period of time from Monday, March 15 to ensure public safety. Please follow all signs and directions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you will continue to enjoy this part of Bacton woods once works have been completed."


Most Read

  1. 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in village
  3. 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  1. 4 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
  2. 5 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
  3. 6 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
  4. 7 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
  5. 8 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back
  6. 9 'A real sense of community' - How a roller revolution is sweeping Norfolk
  7. 10 Police appeal after man reported missing from home

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Person dies after incident near town bus station

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
dodgy car yarmouth

Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus