Woodland closed to walkers as tree works begin
An area of ancient woodland in north Norfolk has been closed for tree felling, as part of an effort to restore the area to native 'broadleaf' trees.
The car park and section of Bacton Woods, a 113-hectare site east of North Walsham, are off limits to the public from Monday, March 15 for the works.
North Norfolk District Council said the area where trees were being felled had been identified as a "plantation on ancient woodland site" populated by dark, heavily seeding western hemlock trees.
The council said: "In accordance with the forest design plan, harvesting works will be conducted this spring to begin the process of returning this part of the wood to native broadleaf."
Another, larger section of the wood where commercial conifers are growing will be gradually thinned out over the next couple of decades with broadleaf regeneration encouraged to take its place.
The council added: "As heavy industrial harvesting equipment will be required, the car park and northern part of the wood will need to be closed for a short period of time from Monday, March 15 to ensure public safety. Please follow all signs and directions.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you will continue to enjoy this part of Bacton woods once works have been completed."
