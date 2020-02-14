Mum shares photos of daughter after baby wipes 'burn' her face

Rebecca Fisher, who blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy, has warned other parents about Johnson & Johnson baby wipes after they left 'burn' marks on her daughter.

A parent blogger from north Norfolk is urging Johnson & Johnson to recall its baby wipes after her two-year-old was left with painful 'burns' to her face.

Rebecca Fisher, who blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy, has warned other parents about Johnson & Johnson baby wipes after they left 'burn' marks on her daughter. Pictured is two-year-old Cleo.

Mum-of-three Rebecca Fisher, who blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy , has advised other parents to be "wary" of Johnson's cottontouch wipes after her daughter Cleo's face turned bright red from using them.

The 24-year-old, of Burnham Market, said: "It was the first time I'd used the wipes on her face. One second her face was fine and then the next it was bright red and blotchy.

"Days later and her face feels dry. It felt hot at the time so I imagine that it was a burning sensation for her."

Mrs Fisher has received a reply from the company to say it was aware of the issue.

Rebecca Fisher, who blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy, has warned other parents about Johnson & Johnson baby wipes after they left 'burn' marks on her daughter. Pictured are the wipes

It read: "We are aware of the reports of skin reactions associated with this product, and we understand this can be worrying for parents.

"Please know that we take all reports seriously and we are working quickly to investigate this matter further."

Unhappy with the response, the award-winning blogger has demanded that more action is taken and asked Johnson & Johnson to recall the item until its investigations were complete.

She added: "I think the wipes need to be recalled.

Rebecca Fisher, who blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy, has warned other parents about Johnson & Johnson baby wipes after they left 'burn' marks on her daughter. Pictured is two-year-old Cleo.

"They are marketed at parents to use them on their newborn's body - not just for nappy-changing.

"When I spoke to them yesterday on the phone, they weren't very apologetic at all. They just asked for details and asked about Cleo's medical history and were trying to find something else to blame it on.

"They are refunding me and that's it. Just be wary of using these wipes."

Johnson & Johnson's review page has been flooded with comments from other people complaining of 'burn-like' marks following the use of the Johnson's cottontouch wipes, original and extra sensitive.

Pictured is Rebecca Fisher, who blogs under the name The Coastal Mummmy.

The company said it had now stopped shipping the wipes "out of an abundance of caution" and added that it was conducting a full investigation following the reactions.

