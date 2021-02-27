News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car towed out of field after crash

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:26 AM February 27, 2021   
Manchetts Vehicle Recovery were called to tow a vehicle out of a field on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath. 

A car is towed out of a field on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

Officers were called to a Suffolk village after a car came off the road into a field this morning. 

Mildenhall Police posted on social media at 9.30am to say officers responded to the crash on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath. 

Police believed the driver had left the scene and closed the road while they searched for them and recovered the vehicle. It has since reopened.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said there were no injuries, and the driver was found safe and well. 

He added that there was nothing suspicious about the incident. 

Mildenhall Police posted a picture of a Manchetts Vehicle Recovery lorry towing the vehicle out of the field. 

The post said: "End of the night shift for NRT5 and quick response to an RTC on the B1112 at Eriswell. Officers are searching for the driver who has left the scene. Road is now open." 

