Road closed after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 17:10 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 24 October 2019

A two car crash at Winfarthing closed the B1077 Diss to Attleborough road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area following a crash between two cars that has blocked the road between Diss and Attleborough.

Emergency services were called at 3.50pm to reports of a collision involving two cars on the B1077 near the village of Winfarthing.

Police remain at the scene of the crash on Mile Road that has involved a Fiat and a Peugeot.

Eyewitnesses said the accident had occurred in the Short Green area, just outside Winfarthing, where road splits off to Banham at a sharp 90 degree bend.

Norfolk Police said in a tweet: "Road blocked owing to RTC - this route is already a diversion route - please avoid the area where possible - we are on scene dealing."

