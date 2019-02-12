Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman dies after two car collision in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 10:52 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 19 February 2019

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

The collision, involving a silver Honda HR-V and a white Nissan X-Trail, happened at about 11.40am in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 163 of yesterday (18 February) or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The community are looking for dedicated locals for this year’s Ivan Holmes Community Award

Sarah Jane Lavington with the third annual Ivan Holmes Community Award, Photo: Beccles and District Lions Club.

Giant novelty lollipop returned to sweet shop after theft

Lawrence Stafrace, pictured, said: “Everybody has been supportive and keeping in touch - thank you very much Lowestoft.”

Dogs in truck that was stolen still missing

A truck with these dogs in the back was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

parkrun round-up: Peter Holmes leads home huge field at King’s Lynn event

Action from a busy King's Lynn event on Saturday. Picture: Gary Walker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists