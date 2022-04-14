Aylsham Show organisers promise 'exciting' comeback for summer event

The Aylsham Show is scheduled to return on August 29, 2022 - Credit: Chris Hill

Bold plans for an exciting return of the 2022 Aylsham Show after a three-year absence have been outlined by organisers.

The traditional event will return in August with more attractions to showcase the finest in food, farming and the countryside, said the Aylsham Agricultural Show Association’s re-elected president, Poul Hovesen.

Show organisers have also redesigned the layout of the show to give more space to food stands, cooking demonstrations and countryside activities alongside the full programme of livestock competitions and main ring attractions.

Aylsham Show president Poul Hovesen is looking forward to the summer event's 2022 comeback - Credit: Matthew Usher

After two cancellations due to Covid, organisers have used the time to make some positive changes, Mr Hovesen told 45 members at the association's annual meeting.

He said the event was a "showcase to celebrate the best in food and farming,” adding that he hoped visitors would enjoy the opportunity to find out more about how much food was produced by Norfolk growers.

Other new themes include an art and photography tent, supported by the wildlife trusts.

A major increase in the cost of staging the August Bank Holiday in Blickling Park was also outlined at the meeting.

In his financial report, the association’s administrator David Hitcham said that it would cost more than £227,000 this year – an increase from almost £190,000 in 2019.

All costs had risen across the board including from contractors supplying tents and fencing, he added.

The support of members during the past two years had been tremendous, said Mr Hitcham. The total donations in 2020 and 2021 had totalled more than £27,000.

Earlier the show president had presented a total of £3,000 to a dozen local charities – maintaining the association’s long-standing tradition of raising funds for the wider community.

Members also appointed nine honorary life vice-presidents including former show presidents Bill van Poortvliet, Clare Buxton, George Bell and Phillida Hurn.

Robert Mitchell, who was the long-standing chairman of the Aylsham Show's farm competition, and former show chairman Simon Evans, also a former president, head sheep steward Gareth Daniels, and Paul Corfield and Lee Todd were also elected.

The president, Mr Hovesen was re-elected with his deputy Roger Long, of Scarning, who is the show’s former head cattle steward.

The expanded livestock section will include a national qualifying show for goats, which would be staged over two days including milking classes, said Mr Long.

The Aylsham Show takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.