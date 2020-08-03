Search

Advanced search

Farewell to curate who was community hero in lockdown  – and used water gun for christenings

PUBLISHED: 07:08 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:08 03 August 2020

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A popular curate who has helped his community through the pandemic was given a standing ovation in a final farewell service.

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Rev Jack Branford, 30, announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Aylsham Parish Church to take up a role as chaplain of Gresham’s School in Holt.

He has done so much to help the town during lockdown - and even came up with the idea of using a water pistol for christenings.

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

During the farewell service various members of the church, Aylsham and District rector and the chairman of Broadland Council all spoke of their gratitude for all he had done for the community both before and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

During the service, Mr Branford was declared a community hero by both the Rotary Club and Broadland Council.

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Jack and family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Jack and family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The church also announced that they would be putting up a plaque in the church in honour of Mr Branford to mark how he helped Aylsham and the surrounding areas through the crisis - the announcement led the crowd to give the curate a standing ovation.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Branford said: “I’m incredibly touched. The last couple of months since we announced we were leaving have been an emotional roller coaster.

“We love this team of churches and we love these communities. The overwhelming emotion has been thankfulness.”

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Over the last few months, Mr Branford helped the town and surrounding villages by launching a community help line along with volunteers, keeping the foodbank running and turning an old telephone box into a community pantry.

In more recent weeks he has been holding services and prayer live on Facebook and has found new ways to host a christening from a social distance using a water pistol.

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“I would usually put my hand into the water and flick it into the crowd,” Mr Branford said. “But with coronavirus that wasn’t the best idea. I decided to fill the water gun up and use that instead, it really made people smile.”

Mr Branford will now have one month before starting his new job at Gresham’s.

He said: “It’s a wonderful school and I can’t wait to start. I enjoy working with young people and being able to help them through challenges they face such as ill-mental health.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base

Police are investigating a sudden death at Badersfield. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base

Police are investigating a sudden death at Badersfield. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s very toxic in town at the moment’ - business owners concerned over market controversy

Business owners have expressed their concern over the ongoing market controversy. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Farewell to curate who was community hero in lockdown  – and used water gun for christenings

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN