Aylsham and Wayland Shows prepare for long-awaited returns

The Aylsham Show will return to the Blickling estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29 - Credit: Chris Hill

Crowds of thousands are expected when two events at the heart of Norfolk's rural calendar make their long-awaited comebacks.

The Aylsham Show and the Wayland Show are due to be held within a few days of each other this summer following two years of Covid cancellations.

Organisers said the return of these long-running shows reinstated an important link between the farming community and the people who enjoy the food they produce.

The Aylsham Show will be held at the Blickling estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Alongside the Grand Ring entertainment, attractions include traditional livestock competitions, displays of country pursuits and rural crafts, a new Countryside Ring and the popular Food Hall.

Mike Gamble is chairman of the Aylsham Show - Credit: Chris Hill

Show chairman Mike Gamble said he expected a large turnout.

"Our online sales have been stronger than they have been previously, so that is a strong indication that people want to come to the show," he said.

"We'd usually get around 15-16,000 people, sometimes more. There is no reason to believe it is not going to be the same this year.

"We are delighted the show is going ahead and we are planning a few new activities for our visitors to enjoy - but the traditional activities will be there too.

"We have got a Countryside Ring which we have never had before, and we have got a strong food discovery area connecting people's food with the countryside and the way it is produced.

"We have got the Food Hall and the Cookery Theatre and a new food court where people can enjoy some street food overlooking the lake.

The Aylsham Show will return to the Blickling estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29 - Credit: Archant

"Livestock entries have been coming in steadily and we anticipate a good show of cattle and sheep, on a par with previous years.

"There will be no show-jumping because of the hard ground - it is not safe for show-jumping, so that is one casualty of the heatwave, but there will still be strong showing of horses and ponies."

The 2022 Wayland Agricultural Show will be held on Sunday September 4 at Brandon Road, outside Watton - Credit: Chris Hill

Meanwhile, one of the oldest one-day agricultural shows in the country is set to return for the first time since 2018.

The Wayland Show, founded more than 140 years ago, will be held on Sunday, September 4 at Brandon Road, outside Watton.

The 2019 event was postponed to allow for a change of date from its traditional August slot to the early May Bank Holiday weekend from 2020 - but then the pandemic cancelled the next two annual events.

Wayland Show chairman Mike Gouldstone - Credit: Mike Gouldstone

Wayland Show chairman Mike Gouldstone said although the event is "embracing change" for its 2022 revival, visitors would still recognise its traditional appeal.

And while organisers are keeping a close eye on the fire risk at the tinder-dry showground after months without significant rain, he is hopeful for a successful day featuring livestock competitions, food halls, farm machinery, an equestrian area and Main Ring entertainment.

"I am very excited about bringing the show back all guns blazing," he said.

"I think it is important on a number of fronts, but mainly the educational front so we can get in touch with our agricultural and rural roots.

"Hopefully we will meet that aim on the day and provide a lot of fun for everyone - an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the last of the summer.

The 2022 Wayland Agricultural Show will be held on Sunday September 4 at Brandon Road, outside Watton - Credit: Chris Hill

"The show is going to be very much the same as people remember it, but we have changed the layout slightly, largely because we have got a completely new team of volunteers, and very few have done a show before.

"But people will still recognise the Wayland Show as the Wayland Show.

"I imagine the Shetland Pony Derby will be one of the highlights, and I am rather hoping the livestock will bring people in and give them a good idea of what it is to be a farmer these days."

The Wayland Show is completely run by volunteers is seeking more - anyone interested should contact Su Wakefield on secretary@waylandshow.com or 07823 818504.