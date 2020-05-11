Aviva funds EDP papers in Norwich foodbank parcels

Volunteers place the Eastern Daily Press paper inside the food boxes as they pack them at the Norwich Foodbank. From left, Katherine Toomey, Bryonie Quantrill, Linda Hazel, Keith Clapson, and Victoria Reckert. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich foodbank boxes will include copies of the Eastern Daily Press thanks to Aviva.

Aviva has funded fifty copies of the EDP to go into food parcels from Norwich foodbank daily for the next five weeks.

It comes as the Norwich based insurance company has also purchased 1,000 copies of a special edition of the EDP tomorrow, featuring an eight-page supplement, which will be sent, among other places, to hospitals and a hospice.

Helen Bridge, corporate responsibility manger at Aviva, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the vital work the Trussell Trust, and other organisations across the county, are doing to help vulnerable people at this difficult time.

“The Eastern Daily Press is playing an important part in keeping our communities in touch and, through our Norwich Together Alliance partners, we hope to continue supporting those feeling isolated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”