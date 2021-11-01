Walkers wrap up to enjoy autumn sunshine by the coast

Gallery

Walkers wrapped up to enjoy a dose of autumn sunshine at the west Norfolk coast over the weekend.

On the final weekend of the October half term, families visited Hunstanton to take a stroll on the beach, walk dogs, build sandcastles and warm up with fish and chips.

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

And the town's amphibious Wash Monster vehicles were busy with visitors enjoying the coastal scenery.

It came during a break in grey skies and downpours that hit many parts of the county over the weekend.

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forecasters expect to see more settled conditions this week, with highs of around 11C.

Most of the week will be dry, with some sun, though showers could fall over the fireworks weekend, in particular on Saturday night.

Walkers braved the autumnal chill to head to Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors to Hunstanton enjoyed a stroll along the seafront, tucked into fish and chips and walked their dogs. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People wrapped up to enjoy some autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families visited Hunstanton over the weekend, wrapping up to enjoy the autumn sunshine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

