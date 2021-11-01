News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Walkers wrap up to enjoy autumn sunshine by the coast

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:08 AM November 1, 2021
Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walkers wrapped up to enjoy a dose of autumn sunshine at the west Norfolk coast over the weekend.

On the final weekend of the October half term, families visited Hunstanton to take a stroll on the beach, walk dogs, build sandcastles and warm up with fish and chips.

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton.

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

And the town's amphibious Wash Monster vehicles were busy with visitors enjoying the coastal scenery.

It came during a break in grey skies and downpours that hit many parts of the county over the weekend.

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forecasters expect to see more settled conditions this week, with highs of around 11C.

You may also want to watch:

Most of the week will be dry, with some sun, though showers could fall over the fireworks weekend, in particular on Saturday night.

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walkers braved the autumnal chill to head to Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors to Hunstanton enjoyed a stroll along the seafront, tucked into fish and chips and walked their dogs. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People wrapped up to enjoy some autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families visited Hunstanton over the weekend, wrapping up to enjoy the autumn sunshine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Autumn sunshine in Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


