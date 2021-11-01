Gallery
Walkers wrap up to enjoy autumn sunshine by the coast
Published: 11:08 AM November 1, 2021
Walkers wrapped up to enjoy a dose of autumn sunshine at the west Norfolk coast over the weekend.
On the final weekend of the October half term, families visited Hunstanton to take a stroll on the beach, walk dogs, build sandcastles and warm up with fish and chips.
And the town's amphibious Wash Monster vehicles were busy with visitors enjoying the coastal scenery.
It came during a break in grey skies and downpours that hit many parts of the county over the weekend.
Forecasters expect to see more settled conditions this week, with highs of around 11C.
Most of the week will be dry, with some sun, though showers could fall over the fireworks weekend, in particular on Saturday night.
