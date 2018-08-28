Autistic teenager on a mission to play every church organ in Norfolk

An autistic teenager is on a fundraising mission to play every organ in Norfolk.

Sixteen year old Ollie Welling, from Dereham, wants to raise £1,000 to pay for two new church bells at his local bell ringing tower in Swanton Morley.

All Saints church currently has six bells and has been given permission to install the extra pair if they can raise the money.

Ollie, a self taught pianist with a passion for Bach, has taken on the challenge.

He said: “I have been very lucky to be able to play a few organs in Norfolk Churches but what I would really love to do is play every organ in Norfolk.

“The money I hope to raise by doing this will be given to All Saints Swanton Morley Centenery Memorial Bell Appeal.”

One of the two bells will be a special commemorative edition of the First World War armistice centenary.

