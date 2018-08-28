Search

Advanced search

Autistic teenager on a mission to play every church organ in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:43 16 November 2018

Sixteen year old Ollie Welling is raising money for two new bells for his local bell tower. Photo: Ollie Welling

Sixteen year old Ollie Welling is raising money for two new bells for his local bell tower. Photo: Ollie Welling

Ollie Welling

An autistic teenager is on a fundraising mission to play every organ in Norfolk.

Sixteen year old Ollie Welling, from Dereham, wants to raise £1,000 to pay for two new church bells at his local bell ringing tower in Swanton Morley.

All Saints church currently has six bells and has been given permission to install the extra pair if they can raise the money.

Ollie, a self taught pianist with a passion for Bach, has taken on the challenge.

He said: “I have been very lucky to be able to play a few organs in Norfolk Churches but what I would really love to do is play every organ in Norfolk.

“The money I hope to raise by doing this will be given to All Saints Swanton Morley Centenery Memorial Bell Appeal.”

One of the two bells will be a special commemorative edition of the First World War armistice centenary.

Find out more about Ollie’s mission here.

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Breaking News Grant Hanley signs Canaries’ contract extension

Grant Hanley has pledged his longer term future to the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast