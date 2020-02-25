Film director issues urgent casting call for extras in upcoming feature

Marco Martins - Provisional Figures: The Drill House, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

The casting director of an upcoming feature film based in Norfolk has issued an urgent call for locals to try out their acting skills by auditioning as extras.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Provisional Figures cast at the Norwich and Norfolk Festival in 2018. PHOTO: James Bass Provisional Figures cast at the Norwich and Norfolk Festival in 2018. PHOTO: James Bass

Open auditions will be held at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth tonight at 6.30pm for 'Provisional Figures'- a film exploring themes of migration and integration by Portuguese film director Marco Martins.

SeaChange Arts, a cultural charity collaborating with Mr Martins in Yarmouth, is encouraging people of all backgrounds and experiences to come along and give it a go.

You may also want to watch:

Taking influence from a theatre production of the same name, showcased at Norfolk and Norwich Festival in 2018, Provisional Figures is expected to achieve international acclaim.

Zé Pires, casting director, said: "This is a chance for everyone to try out their acting ambitions for a chance to work together with an international team."

Chief Executive of SeaChange, Joe Mackintosh, also stressed that this film will be "deeply personal" to the cast and town, and is a great opportunity for local artists to delve further into Great Yarmouth's vibrant cultural scene.