'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land set for auction

An area of land in a tranquil setting is set to be auctioned off next month.

People have the chance to own a parcel of amenity land in the Suffolk countryside as "a rare opportunity" is offered for sale at auction.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 28, with a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000 plus fees.

Described as land adjacent to Dunburgh Road, in Dunburgh near Beccles the property description from the auctioneers states "1.6 acre parcel of amenity land in Suffolk countryside."

It adds: "This beautiful parcel of undulating land has gated access from Dunburgh Road and is tucked away offering a tranquil spot.

"The site has mature hedgerows and trees.

"It is well maintained and has been used for pure pleasure for the past eight years by the current owners.

"The site falls away from the road to an historic railway line tucked into the southern boundary.

"Situated on the site is a rundown caravan, and two timber sheds.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a small part of Suffolk countryside."







