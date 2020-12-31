Calendar and auction to raise funds for hospital

Published: 12:56 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 1:06 PM December 31, 2020

Photographer Julie Smart, whose calendar has gone on sale to raise funds for the Covid-19 fund at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

A photographer has created a calendar of Norfolk's landscapes and wildlife for a hospital's Covid-19 fund, while an oil painting she inspired is set to be auctioned off to raise funds for a new maternity bereavement suite.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has set up the fund to improve changing rooms and other areas for staff battling the virus.

Julie Smart has been out and about with her camera and a calendar of her images is now on sale at Moores Farm Shop and Elsegoods Family Butchers in Pott Row, and on social media. So far she has raised £400 for the fund.

“NHS staff, key workers and front line workers are doing such an amazing job, doing their best to help everyone every day," she said. "I wanted to help in any way I could, so I created this calendar made up of photos I’ve taken of our local area to sell and raise money. I couldn’t have raised this amount without all the people buying these calendars, so a huge thank you to them.”

Among the photographs featured in the calendar is Julie’s shot of the Hunstanton Lighthouse which won a competition earlier in the year hosted by artist Nikki Brown-Smith.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Brown-Smith asked for people to send her photographs of colourful scenes around the area she could paint.

Ms Brown-Smith, who is a former graphic designer, devoted 300 hours to an oil painting of the lighthouse, and her work will be auctioned in early 2021 to raise funds for the QEH’s Maternity Bereavement Suite.

The auction will be held online by Fakenham-based James and Sons Auctioneers. Members of the community are encouraged to donate further items for auction including artwork, coins, and stamps, military and sporting memorabilia.

If you would like to donate items for the auction, call 01553 613373, or e-mail laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk. Donations can also be made online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite.

So far the online appeal has raised almost £60,000 of its £185,000 target.







