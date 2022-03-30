Concerns for welfare of missing 38-year-old woman from Attleborough

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 38-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Attleborough.

Police are appealing for help to trace Hayley Dunnett who was last seen in Attleborough at 8.10am on Wednesday, March 30.

Hayley is white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with brown hair and is described as wearing a brown furry coat with a hood.

She may be using public transport or travelling on foot.

Officers would like to ask anyone with sightings to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 126 of Wednesday, March 30.