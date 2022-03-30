News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Concerns for welfare of missing 38-year-old woman from Attleborough

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:24 PM March 30, 2022
Attleborough woman Hayley Dunnett, 38, has been reported missing.

Attleborough woman Hayley Dunnett, 38, has been reported missing. - Credit: Norfolk police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 38-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Attleborough.

Police are appealing for help to trace Hayley Dunnett who was last seen in Attleborough at 8.10am on Wednesday, March 30.

Hayley is white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with brown hair and is described as wearing a brown furry coat with a hood.

She may be using public transport or travelling on foot.

Officers would like to ask anyone with sightings to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 126 of Wednesday, March 30.

Attleborough woman Hayley Dunnett, 38, has been reported missing.

Attleborough woman Hayley Dunnett, 38, has been reported missing. - Credit: Norfolk police

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

A quiet but sunny day at Cley Windmill on April 12. Picture: Danielle Booden

Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth has been awarded £10 million of lottery money. Frances and Fran

Model village gifted £1m Banksy artwork sold to new owners

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham beach has been awarded a blue flag. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Darren Eadie and Steve Pymm outside Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Norwich

Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon