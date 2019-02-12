Search

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

PUBLISHED: 19:08 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 03 March 2019

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man with Down syndrome has been hailed a hero after creating a circle of wheelie bins to protect his collapsed carer from a busy road.

Adash Stepinski, from Poland, and carer Tony Allen had been visiting the Independence Matters Hub, Attleborough, and were heading into the town centre for a cup of tea when Mr Allen started to feel light headed.

The longtime carer said the last thing he remembered was trying to grip Adash’s wheelchair, before he collapsed in a driveway on London Road.

Adash, who does not speak  or understand any English and has limited communication in Polish, immediately sprung into action.

The 20-year-old created the circle of wheelie bins around his carer to protect him from the busy road and sprinted back towards the Attleborough Hub on Station Road.

Julie Smith, team manager at Attleborough Hub, was in a meeting when a support worker rushed in to report Adash was running towards the Hub unsupported.

The Attleborough manager said she and another member of staff tried to encourage Adash to come inside but the young man was on a mission to convince them to follow him.

A Polish support worker managed to decipher that he was concerned for Mr Allen, at which point the team realised something was wrong.

Adash lead them to a driveway, where they found Mr Allen collapsed on the ground.

Ms Smith said: “He did an amazing thing that day and showed us how amazingly capable he is. This is someone with extremely complex needs that has one to one support. His communication is extremely limited and he speaks no English.”

Mr Allen said he owed Adash his life.

The Norfolk carer said: He said: “When I came round in the back of the ambulance I was immediately worried about where Adash had gone.

“He’s my little hero for doing what he did. The fact that he walked all the way to the hub and got help – if it wasn’t him I could still be there.”

