Homes in Attleborough and surrounding areas left without water
Published: 5:23 PM August 12, 2021
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Homes from Attleborough to Spooner Row and Morley St Botolph have been left without water.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said that this is caused by there being air in the water.
Crews are carrying out localised flushing to remedy this.
This has caused an interruption to supply, meaning some homes will have low pressure or no water.
If water is running, it may be white or cloudy, which is perfectly safe and will dissipate if the water is allowed to stand.
You may also want to watch:
Anglian Water is hoping that the disturbance is short-lived, though they apologise for any inconvenience.
They are estimating completion will be on Sunday, August 16.
Most Read
- 1 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 4 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 5 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 6 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 7 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 8 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
- 9 'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl
- 10 GCSE results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus