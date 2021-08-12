Homes in Attleborough and surrounding areas left without water

Published: 5:23 PM August 12, 2021

Water in Attleborough and surrounding areas is being affected by works - Credit: Matthew Usher

Homes from Attleborough to Spooner Row and Morley St Botolph have been left without water.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said that this is caused by there being air in the water.

Crews are carrying out localised flushing to remedy this.

This has caused an interruption to supply, meaning some homes will have low pressure or no water.

If water is running, it may be white or cloudy, which is perfectly safe and will dissipate if the water is allowed to stand.

Anglian Water is hoping that the disturbance is short-lived, though they apologise for any inconvenience.

They are estimating completion will be on Sunday, August 16.