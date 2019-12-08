Burst water main leaves homes without water

Many homes in Attleborough have been left with little or no water. Photo: Anglian Water Archant

A burst water main has left families without water.

Anglian Water says the water main burst on London Road in Attleborough, with many of the town's homes left with no water or a limited supply.

The water company are hoping to have the supply returned to normal by 6pm.

Anglian Water said it was trying to get the supply back to normal as soon as possible but added that it was proving to be a complex job and taking longer than workers expected.

The company said that if water was cloudy or discoloured when it returned, they should run their tap for a few minutes and it should clear.