Burst main could leave people without water all day

Published: 6:53 AM February 15, 2021

A burst water main has left some residents in and around Attleborough with low water pressure or none at all. - Credit: Anglian Water

People in Attleborough and surrounding villages may not have access to running water in their homes for most of the day after a burst main in the area.

Anglian Water said some of its customers had very low water pressure or none at all after a main burst yesterday evening.

The issue is affecting some people who live in Great Ellingham, Little Ellingham, Rockland All Saints and some of the surrounding areas.

The utility firm said its engineers were working to restore water supply, but added it was "a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".

Anglian Water hopes to restore the supply to all homes by 5pm this evening (Monday, February 15).