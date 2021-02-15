News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Burst main could leave people without water all day

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:53 AM February 15, 2021   
A burst water main has left some residents in and around Attleborough with low water pressure or none at all.

A burst water main has left some residents in and around Attleborough with low water pressure or none at all. - Credit: Anglian Water

People in Attleborough and surrounding villages may not have access to running water in their homes for most of the day after a burst main in the area.

Anglian Water said some of its customers had very low water pressure or none at all after a main burst yesterday evening.

The issue is affecting some people who live in Great Ellingham, Little Ellingham, Rockland All Saints and some of the surrounding areas.

The utility firm said its engineers were working to restore water supply, but added it was "a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".

Anglian Water hopes to restore the supply to all homes by 5pm this evening (Monday, February 15).

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Work on the new Aldi store on Hall Road almost completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shopper frustrated by 'contradictory' parking charge letter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
File photo of a bearded vulture in flight. Image: Luca Casale/Creative Commons licence

Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police said the force will come down hard on the suspects involved

House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus