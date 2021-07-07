News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tension builds across Norfolk as England take on Denmark

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:18 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 8:01 PM July 7, 2021
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tension is building in pubs and living rooms across Norfolk as football fans prepare to watch England take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The pre-match fever has been growing at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. Ahead of kick-off, around 320 football fans were seated in a large marquee out the front of the pub, which was draped with scores of England flags.





Pints were flowing and the music was pumping thanks to two DJs from the town, Chris Ralphs, 50, and Shaun Houghton.

Mr Ralphs, who also played music for the Railway’s coverage of the Ukraine match, said: “The atmosphere has been really good here. Everyone stays seated, but they stand up to celebrate when there’s a goal.“





Mr Ralphs said he was confident the Three Lions would seal a spot in the final with a victory over Denmark. He said: “I think we’ll have a win. We’ve got a great team with a lot of depth, and we saw how strong they are playing against Ukraine.“

Proceeds from the night are going to help pay for selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.

Money is being raised in different ways, including through the sale of cupcakes decorated with the England colours.





Football fan Owen Bage, 21 and from Shottisham, said: “I think it will be a lot tougher than against Ukraine. Denmark is a lot tighter with their possession, so it should be close.”

Jack West, 21, from Lenwade, was predicting a score line of 1-0 to England. He said: “I think it’s going to be close. There’s a lot more at stake, getting into the final, so everyone will be a bit nervous and taking it more seriously.”



















