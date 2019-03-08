Search

Street artist to create stunning new mural featuring 'a key Broadland species'

PUBLISHED: 12:34 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 18 October 2019

ATM poses in front of the mural in its early stages with his original sketches. Photo Mick Howes

Archant

A popular street artist will make a welcome return to town once more as a new giant wildlife mural is created.

An up-close shot ATM took of the mural while painting. Photo: ATM street artAn up-close shot ATM took of the mural while painting. Photo: ATM street art

Nationally renowned street artist ATM is once again teaming up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust as he returns to Lowestoft next week to paint the fourth in a series of spectacular murals that are being created as part of a graffiti art trail throughout Lowestoft.

After a stunning marsh harrier was unveiled on a wall in Oulton Broad last October, a beautiful barn owl soared into the top of the High Street in Lowestoft in May, and then a kingfisher swooped into town in July as it overlooks the Bascule Bridge.

And as the trail celebrates Suffolk Wildlife Trust's acquisition of land to extend Carlton Marshes nature reserve, ATM is set to paint the new mural in rotterdam Road, Lowestoft next week.

The species for the fourth mural will be revealed when painting begins on Monday, October 21.

This fourth mural is the latest link in the Wild Graffiti Trail, which will culminate with a piece of ATM's artwork at the new visitor centre at Carlton Marshes, which is due to open in the spring next year.

Katy Runacres, Learning Officer at Carlton Marshes, said: "This is the fourth mural in the street art trail and is sure to be a brilliant addition.

"This mural will depict a key Broadland species found locally at Carlton Marshes.

"This has been chosen as it is a species that is often spotted and photographed at the reserve.

"Additionally, we are now one of the top sites in the country for this species.

"It has been great to work with local companies in Lowestoft for this including Marie at Dragonfly Decorators, OBS Scaffolding Ltd, Brewers and The Ivy House Hotel."

ATM, who studied Fine Art at Sheffield University, uses public art to inspire and to highlight our most pressing environmental issues, including threatened species.

ATM said: "The fourth in the street art series adorning the walls of Lowestoft depicts another gorgeous denizen of the marshes.

"You will see its beautiful colours shimmering in summer around the pools and reed beds - yet one more great reason to visit Carlton Marshes."

Look out for the artwork being painted by ATM from Monday, October 21 in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft.

