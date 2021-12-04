News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn port among buildings lit up for people living with disabilities

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:30 AM December 4, 2021
Bentinck silo, at ABP's Port of King's Lynn, illuminated with purple lights on December 3.

Bentinck silo, at ABP's Port of King's Lynn, illuminated with purple lights on December 3, in support of Purple Light Up for International Day of Persons with Disabilities. - Credit: Stephen Waller/ABP

A significant King's Lynn landmark was among the buildings lit up across the world to mark the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Associated British Ports (ABP) lit up nine of its 21 ports in purple to mark the international campaign 'Purple Light Up' on Friday, December 3 to celebrate 386 million employees living with visible or invisible disabilities.

Bentinck silo on the docks in King's Lynn was illuminated, along with ABP's ports of Ayr, Barrow-in-Furness, Cardiff, Grimsby, Hull, Immingham, Southampton and Troon. 

Alison Rumsey, ABP’s chief HR officer, said: “At ABP, we continue to be committed to the development of a more inclusive working community and we recognise the importance our ports can play in increasing diversity in the workplace.

"By lighting up our buildings across ports in purple, we wanted to highlight the valuable contribution that our colleagues living with disabilities make and express our gratitude to them for their dedication in keeping Britain trading.”       

