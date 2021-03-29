News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Playground assault investigation called off

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:16 PM March 29, 2021   
A student was assaulted at Flegg High Ormiston Academy.

A student was assaulted at Flegg High Ormiston Academy. Picture: Nick Butcher

A police investigation into reports of a man assaulting a school pupil has been called off.

Following further enquiries, Norfolk Police today confirmed "no offence" had been committed at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth just after 2pm on Thursday, March 26.

In an email sent by headteacher Kate Williams to parents last week, she explained a member of the public had entered the school playground at the back of the site, with staff intervening "immediately".

Police had initially received reports this member of the public assaulted a pupil on school grounds.

A spokesperson from the school said: "Whilst this matter was quickly dealt with, we know that a small number of students may have seen the person enter and leave the site, and so we have actively contacted parents to inform them of the situation and to offer our support in addressing any concerns or providing any necessary support to students.

"“The safety and security of our all students and staff is our absolute priority."

