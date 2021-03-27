Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Published: 2:51 PM March 27, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM March 27, 2021

Plans have been submitted for a £35m eco-wellness resort which would create 260 jobs and bring £8m a year into Norfolk's economy.

Norfolk Farm Leisure wants to redevelop a 200-acre flooded former quarry between Ashwicken and East Winch, near King's Lynn.

Plans include floating holiday lodges and apartments, Britain's first floating club house, a spa and water and land based pursuits ranging from kayaking to tennis.

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects - Credit: Baca Architects

"The proposed development would be a unique eco-resort centred on waterside living, water-based recreation, and wellness," the developer says in a planning statement. "It has been designed as an exemplar destination where outstanding sustainable architectural design combines with an enhanced biodiverse natural landscape, to offer a high-end holiday experience.

"The proposed development not only provides for guests to enjoy the natural site setting, but also enables local people to access the recreational and wellness activities on offer, all in a safe and appropriately supervised setting. Norfolk has a strong existing tourism product."

It adds the proposals would bring something new and distinct to attract visitors to the area, bringing £8m to the wider Norfolk economy and £6.4m to West Norfolk.

Ashwicken Lake, near King's Lynn, where developers hope to build a leisure resort with floating holiday lodges Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

"The proposed development represents a £35m private sector investment in the Norfolk economy," the statement goes on. "Once completed it will support and create a large number of jobs, mainly at the resort (260 jobs), but also in the wider economy through the supply chain and the wages spent by employees."

People living around the site fear the narrow lanes around it will not cope with the extra traffic. In a design and access statement, developers say a temporary access road will be built for construction traffic across land they own to the east of the site.

Facilities at the resort will be offered to local people, while proposals to include a wedding venue have been removed from the plans.

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects/Google Maps - Credit: Baca Architects

