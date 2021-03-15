Student writes one-man show to highlight growing up with racism
- Credit: Mark Benfield/Sheringham Little Theatre
A student has written a one-man show about his experience of growing up as a mixed-raced person in rural Norfolk.
Ashton Owen suffered taunts, racial slurs and more as a child growing up in Norfolk.
Now, the 25-year-old actor has drawn on his personal experience to write and star in, Outskirts, a one-man show that highlights the experience of growing up as a person of colour in a predominantly white area.
The piece is part of a Rewriting Rural Racism project being led by young performers from Sheringham Little Theatre.
Mr Owen said: "I hope the play gets people to think about what they say and do, and how it impacts on people of colour.
“We are trying to make people more aware of issues faced by people living in rural areas, by highlighting real experiences, so they realise it happens here as well as the United States."
For tickets and more information about the show, and the Rewriting Rural Racism project, visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com
