Sculpture in memory of fishermen to be unveiled on popular pier

A new sculpture is set to be installed on a popular pier as part of a major art trail across the UK.

It comes after plans to introduce a steel artwork, which would act as a memorial for local fishermen, was given the go-ahead.

The artworks will be placed on a disused plinth on South Pier in Lowestoft as it forms the most easterly sculpture on the Via Beata UK-wide sculpture trail.

Forming part of the Via Beata project - which follows a pilgrimage route from the East to the West - way stations have been established as a major trail of Christian artworks across the UK.

With the name 'Via Beata' meaning 'a way of blessing', the plans, which were lodged by Steve Eggleton, were approved by East Suffolk Council last week under delegated powers.

According to the applicants, the work is to be sited on the seaward side of the South Pier. The development site is part of the Lowestoft Port Authority estate.

It adds: "The installation of a steel artwork is intended to act as a memorial for local fishermen and will represent the most easterly sculpture of the Via

Beata art trail across the UK.

"The artwork portrays a scene of fishermen in a boat with two distinct elevations."

With 'In memory of the fishermen of Lowestoft' set to be emblazoned on the memorial, the sculpture will be the second way station to be installed in Lowestoft after a sculpture was installed at Kirkley Rectory.

The Glory of God Gives It Light sculpture was unveiled as part of a special prayer pilgrimage, which saw the former Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham James, bless the Via Beata sculpture - which is based on the words from Revelation 21:23 - at Kirkley Rectory in October 2018.

The council's case officer report states: "The proposed sculpture would be located on the pier and therefore not particularly visible from the promenade.

"There would of course be some impact on the immediate views from the pier itself, however the sculpture is of an attractive design which reflects the fishing history of Lowestoft and is an appropriate addition the pier and will form the most easterly sculpture on the Beata UK-wide sculpture trail."

Recommending approval of the scheme, it concludes: "The proposed sculpture is considered to constitute an acceptable form of development and complies with the provisions of the adopted East Suffolk (Waveney) Local Plan.

"Approve with conditions."