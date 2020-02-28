Search

Plans to put Norwich art shop 'firmly on the map'

PUBLISHED: 06:35 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:36 28 February 2020

Kirstie Steadman puts the finishing touches to Norwich Art Shop’s showcase window featuring nine new artists. Picture: Norwich Art Shop

Kirstie Steadman puts the finishing touches to Norwich Art Shop's showcase window featuring nine new artists. Picture: Norwich Art Shop

The Norwich Art Shop collective founded four years ago in the city's Upper St Giles has changed hands.

The group was set up by arts entrepreneur Tom Potter with a handful of local artists dedicated to offering affordable contemporary art to the local community and visitors to the city. The enterprise has now been taken on by two of the resident artists as its new managing partners.

Kirstie Steadman and Ken Hurst say they were keen to increase the diversity of the art on show even further and have consequently recruited nine new artists bringing the total to a record 25.

"As well as painting and drawing, their skills extend to print making, engraving, stained glasswork, photography and sculpture - all executed with amazing skill but remaining at very affordable prices, mostly between £10 and £100," said Ms Steadman whose focus has been on curating the work.

"Whether for browsers or buyers or just window shoppers, we want to make visiting our lovely little shop in the Lanes a pleasure," she added.

Mr Hurst says he is working on putting Norwich Art Shop more firmly on the Norwich map.

"We've been invited to be a destination attraction for the Norwich Big Weekend in April when we'll have a glass of wine or a beer on offer while people browse the gallery and watch some of our artists at work," he said.

"We've entitled our bit of the weekend 'Watching paint dry' and I hope it will help spread the word about who we are and what we do."

