Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'He jam packed his amazing long life with all sorts': Tributes to Second World War veteran

PUBLISHED: 16:53 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 10 May 2019

Arthur Jones, who celebrated his 100th birthday in 2018, has passed away aged 101. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arthur Jones, who celebrated his 100th birthday in 2018, has passed away aged 101. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A "sweet, kind and generous" Second World War veteran has died months after celebrating his 101st birthday.

Arthur Jones pictured in 1939. Picture: ANTONY KELLYArthur Jones pictured in 1939. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arthur Jones peacefully passed away at his Thoroughfare home in Halesworth on April 23.

Originally from Lewisham, Mr Jones enlisted in the British Army and travelled to the Middle East as part of the Royal Army Service Corps (RASC) when war broke out in 1939.

It was his responsibility to supply food, water, fuel and other military equipment to soldiers behind enemy lines.

A close family friend said: "Arthur was the sweetest, kindest and most thoughtful person you could come across. He was generous and always wanted to help others.

Arthur Jones' war medals. Picture: ANTONY KELLYArthur Jones' war medals. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

"He had amazing stories to tell from his amazing long life which he jam packed full of all sorts.

"He was so independent but he was always so grateful to anyone who helped him.

"He had a motto he would always say of 'he who dares, wins', and he never let any challenge overcome him.

"He loved his cats and he was devoted to his late wife Eileen who he missed dearly.

You may also want to watch:

"He was lovely and everyone who knew him said the same."

Never was Mr Jones' bravery more apparent than when he rescued eight British soldiers who had become lost in the Saudi Arabian desert when their vehicles broke down.

Speaking as he celebrated his 100th birthday in January 2018, Mr Jones said: "I loved the desert. My strongest memory is of the sky at night. There were millions and millions of beautiful stars.

"The empty zone is a very deadly place and no one liked to go in it but they asked me if I would find them.

"It took me three days to find them and they had ran out of food. Their sergeant had gone crazy and was tied to the side of the truck."

For his valour the centenarian was awarded the oak leaf emblem and mentioned in a Dispatch for distinguished service in the London Gazette.

He went on to serve around the world, receiving a further eight medals including the African star and Italian star.

While working at Eastern Electricity in Romford he met his wife Eileen and the pair moved to Halesworth in 1963.

He also navigated the first channel crossing on a hovercraft in 1966.

A cremation service will take place at Waveney Memorial Park on May 15 at 11am, followed by a service of thanksgiving at Halesworth Cemetery Chapel at noon. Friends of Mr Jones have requested no flowers, but donations to Cats Protection may be given in memory of Mr Jones.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Silent disco street tour to come to Norwich

A silent disco street tour is coming to Norwich. Photo: SDKings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists