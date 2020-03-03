Search

Advanced search

Arts school gets green light for park move - but needs your help to make it happen

PUBLISHED: 10:13 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 03 March 2020

Art4Youth has been given permission to move into the pavilion at Eaton Park - but a lot of work is to be done. Picture: Archant

Art4Youth has been given permission to move into the pavilion at Eaton Park - but a lot of work is to be done. Picture: Archant

Archant

A community arts school has been given permission to set up its headquarters in one of the most eye-catching landmarks of a city park.

Eaton Park captured by drone. Photo: Gareth EaglenEaton Park captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen

In August last year Art 4 Youth, an arts school which works with young people including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, applied to convert part of Eaton Park's pavilion into its permanent home.

After a lengthy wait, the permission has now been granted by Norwich City Council, giving the green light for the school to base itself in what its director Alyona Hogg described as "the ideal location".

Now, the school is appealing for all the help it can get from the community to make the move happen, with a significant amount of work needed to get the pavilion ready.

Ms Hogg said: "I'm pleased the permission has been granted but it does not mean we are able to move in tomorrow - there is a lot of work to be done.

Norwich Art School director Alyona Hogg Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Art School director Alyona Hogg Picture: ANTONY KELLY

You may also want to watch:

"It is a very good opportunity for us but we need a lot of specialist involvement to make it happen. It is difficult to put an exact date and cost on what it will take."

Ms Hogg said the school was in particular need of help from a mechanical services designer to help with plumbing, a structural engineer and a kitchen designer for the building.

She added: "Once it is done I can not describe how wonderful the place will be. It will be so nice for our children to be able to step out of the classroom and straight into the beautiful outdoors.

"It will also be great for parents who drop their children off - they could walk around the park or sit in the café. The location has been carefully selected to remain within the heart of the community for easy access and within a building from which inspiration can be taken."

With permission in place, the arts school is set to launch a fundraising campaign to support the project, which will see existing programmes expanded to offer classes for parents and toddlers and senior citizens.

For further information or to help the project, visit www.norwichart.co.uk

Most Read

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Most Read

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Inquest opens into ‘tragic loss’ of teaching assistant found in River Wensum

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Coronavirus: Prime minister outlines UK’s battle plan

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty, prime minister Boris Johnson and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance speaking during a press conference on the government's coronavirus action plan, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photo: PA Wire

‘It’s a chance to win a trophy and play at Wembley’ - Godfrey up for the Cup as he urges City fans to bring the noise

Ben Godfrey is hungry for FA Cup success with Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24