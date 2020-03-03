Arts school gets green light for park move - but needs your help to make it happen

A community arts school has been given permission to set up its headquarters in one of the most eye-catching landmarks of a city park.

In August last year Art 4 Youth, an arts school which works with young people including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, applied to convert part of Eaton Park's pavilion into its permanent home.

After a lengthy wait, the permission has now been granted by Norwich City Council, giving the green light for the school to base itself in what its director Alyona Hogg described as "the ideal location".

Now, the school is appealing for all the help it can get from the community to make the move happen, with a significant amount of work needed to get the pavilion ready.

Ms Hogg said: "I'm pleased the permission has been granted but it does not mean we are able to move in tomorrow - there is a lot of work to be done.

"It is a very good opportunity for us but we need a lot of specialist involvement to make it happen. It is difficult to put an exact date and cost on what it will take."

Ms Hogg said the school was in particular need of help from a mechanical services designer to help with plumbing, a structural engineer and a kitchen designer for the building.

She added: "Once it is done I can not describe how wonderful the place will be. It will be so nice for our children to be able to step out of the classroom and straight into the beautiful outdoors.

"It will also be great for parents who drop their children off - they could walk around the park or sit in the café. The location has been carefully selected to remain within the heart of the community for easy access and within a building from which inspiration can be taken."

With permission in place, the arts school is set to launch a fundraising campaign to support the project, which will see existing programmes expanded to offer classes for parents and toddlers and senior citizens.

For further information or to help the project, visit www.norwichart.co.uk