Police hunt 42-year-old man after terrifying arson attack on house

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:35 PM December 21, 2021
Anthoy Collins

Police want to speak to Anthony Collins after an arson attack at a house in Gayton - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting a man in his forties over an arson attack in a Norfolk village.

Anthony Collins, age 42, of Gayton, near King's Lynn, is wanted by police in connection with a serious arson at a house in Hall Farm Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Gayton house fire

Fire tore through a semi-detached property in Hall Farm Road, Gayton, in the early hours of Sunday, December 19 - Credit: Chris Bishop

He is described as approximately 5ft 9 inches tall with short black hair and of a slim build. He is believed to have connections to the King’s Lynn and South East London areas.

Firefighters and police were called to the semi-detached house property in Hall Farm Road just before 2am on Sunday.

A woman aged in her 20s, who lived in the property, fled to a neighbouring house.

A man aged in his 30s who was also in the property at the time of the fire, suffered spinal injuries trying to escape the fire and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. He remains in hospital.

Gayton house fire

Fire crews were on the scene of the blaze for more than four hours - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk fire service said three appliances from Kings Lynn, one from Massingham and one from Terrington along with an aerial ladder platform were sent to the property, on Hall Farm Road.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots, while firefighters remained on scene for more than four hours.

The house was devastated by the fire. Flames tore through the roof and upper floor of the property.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony Collins or has any information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/93927/21.

Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
Chris Bishop
