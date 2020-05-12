Arsenal greats join athlete ‘virtually’ climbing Everest

Sam Proctor's Holkham cycle challenge was joined 'virtually' by Arsenal greats Alan Smith and Kevin Campbell and Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Pictures: Holkham Home Facebook Archant

Ex-Arsenal footballers cheered on a Norfolk athlete as part of his charity challenge to ‘virtually’ cycle to the top of Mount Everest.

Holkham cycle challenge. Pictures: Holkham Home Facebook Holkham cycle challenge. Pictures: Holkham Home Facebook

Sam Proctor, 30, is raising money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Charitable Fund over six Sundays.

On Sunday, May 10 he was joined online by Arsenal legends Alan Smith, Bob Wilson, Kevin Campbell and David Seaman, using app Zwift.

During the chat, Mr Wilson revealed that his 91-year-old mother, who lives in the Hunstanton area, had been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, before praising the hospital and staff.

Mr Proctor was also cheered on by Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson, Lord Leicester, from the Holkham Estate, and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Alan Miller, who is now business development manager at Holkham.

Holkham cycle challenge. Pictures: Holkham Home Facebook Holkham cycle challenge. Pictures: Holkham Home Facebook

Mr Proctor, who works at the Victoria Inn at Holkham, has been cycling one minute for every meal the pub/restaurant delivers to hospital staff.

Mr Miller said: “Sam asked me to co-host it as he would be doing it for a long time on Sunday, about 11 hours, and we needed people to keep watching it.

“And the response has been incredible. Bob Wilson was my coach at Arsenal. What Sam is doing is brilliant.”

Former centre forward Mr Smith later donated £50 towards the challenge and said: “Fantastic effort Sam! Trust it was a nice view from the top of Everest.”

Mr Proctor, who has been a professional triathlete for 18 months, lives at the inn, which is closed during the lockdown.

He has so far raised about £2,450 towards a £3,600 target.

Over the four Sundays he has cycled for 2,781 minutes, a distance of 792 miles and an elevation of 25,229m.

He is also being helped by suppliers who have supported the Helping Hands for Hungry Heroes initiative to create and deliver meals to NHS staff, namely Arthur Howell, Barsby Produce, Fen Farm Dairy, H V Graves (Briston) Limited and Sole Trader.

The challenges can be watched on the Holkham Hall Facebook page.

The Victoria Inn has also been providing meals for elderly and vulnerable residents.

To donate during the challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poweredbyproctor



