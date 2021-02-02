Man stabbed and two in hospital following fight between eight people
Credit: Submitted
An eight-person fight in a coastal town centre saw one man being stabbed and two others left needing hospital treatment.
Police are investigating the altercation which centred around a property in South Market Road in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, January 31.
According to Norfolk Constabulary, police were on patrol at around 10pm when they found a man outside a house with a stab wound to his leg.
Following hospital treatment, he was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
Two men and a woman were later arrested in connection with the incident at another address in Gorleston.
All four have been interviewed and released on police bail.
A man in his 40s also believed to be connected to the incident was found at the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries which are not life threatening.
He has been detained while he receives hospital treatment and will be questioned later.
Police then arrested another man in his 40s yesterday, on February 1.
The man, who was found with serious injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since returned to the police investigation centre where he is being questioned by detectives.
Police confirmed that while enquiries are ongoing, it is believed that all involved were known to one another.
One woman who lives on the street said the incident was a big shock for neighbours.
She said: "It all kicked off at 10pm on Sunday night, with police there until 3am and then coming back this morning."
As of midday on Tuesday, two police cars were on site and a cordon was in place.