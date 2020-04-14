Army of volunteers deliver 250 prescriptions in 48 hours

Dereham Cares, which was set up by district councillor Alison Webb, delivers prescriptions, food parcels and makes phone calls to vulnerable people in the community.

A new volunteering scheme has helped hundreds of vulnerable people in Dereham and Toftwood.

Dereham Cares will co-ordinate volunteers to help out those living in Dereham and Toftwood who cannot get out to the shops for essentials.

Dereham Cares, which was set up by district councillor Alison Webb, delivers prescriptions, food parcels and makes phone calls to vulnerable people in the community.

The group of more than 100 volunteers have collected and delivered around 250 prescriptions in just two days.

The prescription delivery service, being co-ordinated by town councillor, Hugh King, allocated volunteers to the huge task of delivering a backlog of 200 uncollected prescriptions when Lloyds Pharmacy in Toftwood had been inundated with requests and its own delivery service was stretched to the limit.

The volunteers also delivered around another 50 prescriptions for another pharmacy in Dereham.

Alison Webb, the district councillor behind Dereham Cares.

Mr King said: “I’d like to thank everybody for helping those residents in the community who are unable to collect their own prescriptions.

“I’m aware of other local pharmacies needing similar help; if you’re able to volunteer, please submit an online form at Dereham Cares (aboutdereham.org/dereham-volunteers/) or email me at h.king595@hotmail.co.uk”

Collecting and delivering food parcels also continues with CC Wells providing basic £5 packages and The Lodge at North Tuddenham providing a click and collect style service.

Once shoppers have placed and paid for their orders, Dereham Cares collects and delivers their shopping for them.

For anybody unable to pay over the phone or online, collection and delivery of either a £5 or £15 emergency pack is provided instead with the payment collected at the end of each month.

Referrals to the Wellspring Church who can offer a bespoke shopping and payment service is also helping residents.

Mrs Webb, who launched the Dereham Cares scheme said: “Wow! The support we’ve had from our co-ordinators and the volunteer force has been fantastic.

“We’re providing a crucial service to ensure our residents stay safe and healthy in these uncertain times and I can’t thank everybody enough.”

This local scheme is not part of the Government’s UK-wide NHS scheme to help 1.5 million extremely vulnerable people with specific cancers, severe respiratory conditions and people who have received organ transplants.

How to get help from Dereham Cares

If you need our help, or you know of a neighbour that may need it, or perhaps you have family in Dereham but can’t visit, get in touch.

Family members, neighbours or friends can register somebody on their behalf.

To register for support, either call one of these numbers or register via the website aboutdereham.org/dereham-cares/

• If you want a phone call 07749 577212

• For prescription collection call 07867 522769

• For a food basics delivery call 07810 203803

Once registered, you’ll receive a phone call to confirm help and support is on its way.