Armed Forces Day event in village pushed back to 2022

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:17 AM March 3, 2021   
Lorna Fish, chairman of the Northrepps 'Poppyland' branch of the Royal British Legion.  

Lorna Fish, chairman of the Northrepps 'Poppyland' branch of the Royal British Legion. - Credit: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Armed Forces Day commemorations in a north Norfolk village have had be called off for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

Lorna Fish, chairman of the Northrepps Poppyland branch of the Royal British Legion, said "words could not express" members' disappointment that the event, planned for June 26, could not go ahead. 

Mrs Fish said everyone involved had been informed commemorations had been rescheduled to June 25, 2022.

She said: "It is very fair to say that we have met with much understanding, and we thank them so much as they are so disappointed too.  

"The lifting of restrictions on June 21 is far too close, and in case this did not happen we just cannot run the risk."

Members of the Northrepps 'Poppyland' branch of the Royal British Legion have marked its 70th annive

The Northrepps 'Poppyland' branch of the Royal British Legion marked its 70th anniversary in 2019. - Credit: Mike Millman/Supplied by Lorna Fish

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Fish said committee members had decided that in-person branch meetings would resume on September 6.

She said: "In the meantime, to every one of our supporters, we hope to meet up with you all in the not too distant future, and our message is very clear - keep safe and well." 

